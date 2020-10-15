General News of Thursday, 15 October 2020

Police arrest 37 suspected criminal Dansoman, Baatsona

A total of 37 suspected criminals have been arrested in some areas in Accra by the Greater Accra Command of the Ghana Police Service.



The suspected criminals were arrested in their hideout for their involvement in some criminal activities.



The areas raided in Baatsona included Cambodia, Lashibi, and Community 18, whereas some ghettos in Dansoman were also identified.



Some quantities of dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs together with 20 laptops and 16 mobile phones all suspected to be stolen items.



The arrested suspects have been detained in police custody for screening prosecution according to Citinews.

