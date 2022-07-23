Police arrest 3 for murder of 27-year-old lady who was seeking spiritual help at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Woman found headless at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah



Police arrest three for luring woman, 27



Police begins investigation into death of 27-year-old woman



Three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of one Martha Tetteh, 27, at Sefwi Bekwai Atwumah in the Western North Region.



The police in a statement said the deceased had traveled from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for spiritual consultation but was later found headless in an uncompleted building.



Following police investigations, the suspects Solomon Sam alias Paa Solo, John Nana Addai, alias Akwasi Kokoreh, and Osofo Attah alias Prince Attah who is alleged to be the spiritualist were arrested by the police.



The suspects were put before court on Thursday, July, and were remanded to reappear on August 4, 2022.



Below is the statement from police



