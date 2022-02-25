You are here: HomeNews2022 02 25Article 1477208

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

gbcghanaonline.com

Police arrest 3 for illegal possession of firearms

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three suspects for the illegal possession of arms.

The suspects who were arrested based on intelligence-led operations in Tema Community 25 and Dansoman on February 21, 2022 led to the retrieval of some weapons and ammunition.

A statement issued by the Police on Thursday said the operation at Tema Community 25 led to the arrest of suspect Abdul Razak, aged 46 years, for possessing a firearm without lawful authority, while suspects Hamza Yakubu and Mubarak Yakubu were arrested at Dansoman.

A search conducted by the Police at Abdul Razak’s hideout in Tema Community 25, led to the retrieval of an AK47 assault rifle, 90 rounds of live AK47 ammunition, 4 rounds of 17mm ammunition, a machete and a rubber pistol.

Searches conducted on Hamza Yakubu and Mubarak Yakubu led to the retrieval of one pump action gun and a pistol.

The three have since been put before the court.

The Police further assured that it will continue to conduct targeted intelligence-led operations to clamp down on criminals and also ensure illegal weapons are retrieved from society.

