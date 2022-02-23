Police arrest 3 armed robbers holding fortification ritual with fowl blood

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some three suspected armed robbers wanted by the police have been arrested while in the process of conducting what is believed to be a fortification ritual.



The suspects identified as Abiaw Reuben, aka Ayile Baako, Kwabena Brentu and Isaac Arhin were reportedly arrested by the police while they were in the ritual process of smearing their bodies with fowl blood ahead of yet another of their robbery escapades.



Their arrest by the Western Regional Police Command was through an intelligence operation at their hideout at Kwawu in the Enchi District.



According to a police statement, items including two pump action guns, 18 live AAA cartridges, a sharpened machete and a knife, among other items were retrieved following a search at the hideout of the suspects.



The police in announcing the arrest of the suspects called for more support from the public to battle crime while emphasizing the resolve of the police service to fight crime.



“We should always remember that police-community partnership is the master key to crime-fighting and the maintenance of law and order,” the police said.