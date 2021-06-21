Police arrest 17 women, 168 motorbikes impounded in a swoop

General News of Monday, 21 June 2021

Source: GNA

The Accra Regional Police Command has embarked on an enhanced operational exercise in Accra, arresting 215 suspected criminals including 17 women, in a targeted operation.



The operation follows a very disturbing recorded case of violent crimes in Accra, particularly a bullion van attack which led to the killing of a policeman and a woman on Monday, June 14 at Jamestown, the pig farm robbery and killing of a 43-year-old man, and the Honeysuckle forex bureau attack and shooting.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, who told the Ghana News Agency, said the three-day operation commenced on June 17, 2021, and ended on June 20, 2021.



She said the ages of suspects ranged between 17 and 52, giving the areas of focus for the exercise as Korle Bu, Tesano, Amasaman, Nima, Dansoman, Abokobi, Accra central, Teshie, Madina, Bastoona, Jamestown, Osu and Lakeside



"Though this is part of series of exercises by the Command since the beginning of this year, the three-day operation forms part of efforts to fight violent crimes, drug peddling and street robberies," she explained.



The Police mostly intercepted wrapped narcotics substances, sharp implements, mixtures of concoctions laced with narcotics, tramadol, among others.



The operation also targeted and impounded 168 motorbikes, believed to be used in facilitating the robberies, Mrs Tenge said.



The arrested suspects have been detained and undergoing various levels of screening for possible connection to recorded crimes under investigation.



She said the Command remained resilient and assured the public of providing maximum security as it opened its doors for continuous public cooperation and volunteering of useful information.