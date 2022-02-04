Police arrest 17 suspected narcotics dealers

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has picked up 17 persons suspected to be dealing in narcotics in separate operations conducted across the region.



Thirteen (13) of the suspects were on February 3, 2022 round-up in an hour operation at Juapong upon intelligence.



Quantities of dried leaves suspected to be weed, powered substances believed to be cocaine, and other implements such as pairs of scissors, folding paper (Rizla), and brown paper were retrieved.



Five motorbikes abandoned at the ghettos were also impounded by the police.



Three other suspects including a woman were on February 2, 2022, arrested by the Dzodze District Police Command in a similar exercise.



The operation led by the District Commander DSP Christian Dogbatsey, led to the retrieval of some 281 wraps of substances suspected to be Indian hemp and assorted narcotics induced preparations; 622 pieces of toffee, bitters, and other implements used in processing narcotic substances.



At Abutiakope beach in the Keta Municipality, a 59-year old male suspect was picked on February 3, 2022, by the police when he failed in an attempted escape.



His accomplices managed to escape in a fishing boat during the swoop at the Abutiakope beach abandoning two sacks of narcotic substances and a Pajero SUV.



According to a statement issued by the Regional Command, “The Keta District Command is following other leads to get those who escaped arrest.”



The statement further stated, “All 17 suspects will be screened and those found culpable after investigation will be put before the court.”