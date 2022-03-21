Police arrest 12 female sex workers in Ho

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

11 foreigners and a Ghanaian arrested for sex trade



Ho Police Command to sustain fight against crime



Arrested commercial sex workers to face prosecution after screening



The Ho Police Command has arrested 12 suspected commercial female sex workers operating within the Volta Regional Capital.



The arrests according to the police were based on intelligence reports of commercial sex activities giving rise to many criminal activities such as break-ins, robbery, and recent incidents of murder within the Ho Municipality.



In an operation led by the Police Intelligence and Operations Units in the Volta Region, the suspects made up of 11 foreigners and 1 Ghanaian, with ages ranging between 20 and 34, were picked up at local pub.



Their names have been given as; Flourish Sampson 25, Gifty Blessing 26, Gloria John 25, Blessing Sunday 23, Sonia Asare 24, Chiamaka Okulen 23, Tosin Deli Ada 35, Rachael Francis 24, Grace Paul 28, Annabel John 20, Juliet Chiamaka 25 and Joy Tin 20.



They are scheduled to be put before a court for prosecution after screening.



Meanwhile the Ho Police Command has stated that it will continue the exercise to minimize incidents of crime and violence within the area.



