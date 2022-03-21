Police arrest 12 commercial sex workers in Ho

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Albert Gooddays

The Volta Regional Police Command have arrested some twelve female commercial sex workers in the regional capital Ho.



The ladies, 20 to 35 of age, were arrested on Saturday, 19 March, 2022 at a popular drinking spot near the Ho Technical University (HTU).



Ho in recent times is flagged with commercial sex activities, especially at isolated drinking spots in the heart of the capital.



According to the Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, "Their arrest follows intelligence reports of the commercial sex activities within the municipality being a precursor to many other criminal activities such as break-ins, robbery and the recent incidents of murder within the municipality".



She noted this in a press release issued on Monday, 21 March 2022. She noted that eleven out of the suspects are foreign nationals and Ghanaian and are all in their youthful age.



"The suspects whose ages range from 20 to 35 include 11 foreigners and a Ghanaian. They are: Flourish Sampson 25, Gifty Blessing 26, Gloria John 25, Blessing Sunday 23, Sonia Asare 24, Chiamaka Okulen 23, Tosin Deli Ada 35, Rachael Francis 24, Grace Paul 28, Annabel John 20 , Juliet Chiamaka 25 and Joy Tin 20".



The Police say, those found culpable of commercial sex work after an investigation shall be processed for court, she added that the Command will continue to "weed out such elements from the region as a means to minimizing the incidence of violent crimes".