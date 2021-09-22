Police arrest 12 NPP supporters over Chereponi DCE nomination violence

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Police have arrested 12 persons in connection to violent attacks at Chereponi over the appointment of the District Chief Executive.



The Police in a statement said they arrested the suspects following an intelligence.



The statement said an intelligence-led operation this dawn, Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Chereponi in the North East Region, led to the arrest of 12 persons for allegedly destroying some private properties and assaulting some persons at Chereponi two days ago.



The suspects are Kwabena Manteng, 43, Iddrisu Abdul-Rahaman, 42, Sumaila Ibrahim, 16, Kasim Abdul-Aziz, 28 and Kasim Latif, 65.



The rest are Ibrahim Awuffor, 23, Osman Yussif, 36, Mohammed Abdul-Latif, 29, Fuseini Bawa, 30, Kwame Mahamud, 31 Bashiru Ayabli, 29 and Arimiyaw, 22.



