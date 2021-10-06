Police arrest 10 more armed robbers in the Volta Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

A statement by the Ghana Police Service said five more suspects have been arrested by the Police in the Volta Region to make a total of ten (10) armed robbers who robbed a company and occupants of a vehicle at Anlo-Afiadanyigba.



The Police had earlier announced on Saturday, October 3 that five armed robbers were arrested on Saturday, October 2 at about 11.30 pm at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.



They were arrested by a joint team of police officers and the people of the town.



The robbers, according to the Police, attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle.



No casualty was recorded, the Police further stated.



