Police arrest 10 more armed robbers in the Volta Region

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 6 October 2021
Source: 3news.com
A statement by the Ghana Police Service said five more suspects have been arrested by the Police in the Volta Region to make a total of ten (10) armed robbers who robbed a company and occupants of a vehicle at Anlo-Afiadanyigba.
The Police had earlier announced on Saturday, October 3 that five armed robbers were arrested on Saturday, October 2 at about 11.30 pm at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.
They were arrested by a joint team of police officers and the people of the town.
The robbers, according to the Police, attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle.
No casualty was recorded, the Police further stated.
News Release: Update on Anlo-Afiadenyigba Robbery- Police Arrest Five (5) More Suspects
