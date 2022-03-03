Police are to serve, not lord over or scare people – IGP Dampare

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IGP Dampare tasks officers to serve and not scare people



Dampare is on a three-day visit to Oti Region



He reiterates the move to build a world-class Police institution



George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, has cautioned his men to recommit to the value of service to the populace.



Dampare who is continuing with his national tour with some high-ranking officers stressed on his stop in the Oti region that the job of the police was to serve “and not to lord over and scare the people.”



He further underlined the importance of commitment and respect for human rights in whatever tasks police officers are undertaking whenever and wherever they find themselves.



Dampare interacted with a range of officers and community players during his three-day official tour of the Oti region.



The tour, like previous regional engagements, was for him to experience the general security situation in the region and also encourage the personnel to be dedicated to the service and the country in the maintenance of law and order, a Daily Graphic report noted.



The Police chief and his entourage were welcomed by the Oti Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Charles Dormamban.



Aside from meetings with traditional leaders, he also visited some schools and offices of sister security agencies in the region, at every stop buttressing the resolve of Police to maintain peace and calling for increased cooperation.



He reiterated a recent promise to grow the Service into a world-class institution that will better serve the security and overall social development needs of the country.



The Police have in recent times come under attack by a section of Civil Society, accusing them of using archaic laws of 'spreading false news' to arrest, detain and charge journalists and activists who are critical of the government.