Police announce restoration of normal traffic flow on Spintex road

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

According to the Ghana Police Service, the broken-down truck that caused a heavy vehicular jam on the Spintex Road has been removed, and the smooth flow of vehicles has now been enhanced.



The police service, in the late hours of Monday, June 6, 2022, announced a swift solution to the traffic situation on Spintex Road on their Facebook page.



“The broken-down truck which was causing heavy vehicular traffic on the Spintex Road has been removed and normal traffic flow has been restored,” the police announced.



Prior to the above announcement, the police service advised drivers and motorists on the Spintex road to consider alternate routes due to a traffic jam caused by the breakdown of a truck vehicle in the middle of the road.



They then assured the public that they were working to restore normal traffic flow on the road and that any further updates would be communicated to them.



“There is heavy traffic on the Spintex Road due to a broken down vehicle. The Police are at the scene working to get the vehicle removed to restore normal traffic flow. We urge the public to use alternative routes where possible. Any further development will be communicated,” the police added.