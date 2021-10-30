Police and Military Command start probe into Suame clash

Regional News of Saturday, 30 October 2021
Source: 3news.com
The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) High Command have commenced investigations into circumstances that led to the clash between officers of the two institutions in Kumasi on Friday, October 29.
A joint statement issued by the Military Command and the Police said they had taken notice of an incident that happened in Kumasi, today, Friday, October 29, 2021, at about 10:00 am.
“The two institutions are committed to a harmonious relationship and will not condone any proven act of wrongdoing of personnel".
“We want to assure the general public of our unflinching commitment to peace, security and harmony in the country.”
Alleged Attack on Suame Police Station by Military— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) October 29, 2021
The Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) High Commands have taken notice of an incident that happened in Kumasi, today, Friday, October 29, 2021, at about 10:00 am. pic.twitter.com/dUEyZQ0AAH