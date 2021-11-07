Police administration assures to recognize hard working personnel

General News of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Police administration has celebrated personnel of New Longoro Police Station.



All 16 police personnel of the New Longoro Police station and their spouses were recognized and celebrated by the Police Administration for their hard work and dedication to crime fighting in the New Longoro Police jurisdiction.



The personnel came up for recognition when the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, and some POMAB members visited New Longoro on a duty tour to the Bono-East Region.



Within a few minutes of interaction with the personnel, the IGP and his team observed their unparalleled commitment to duty.



Indeed, the elders and members of the community at a meeting with the IGP and his team spoke highly of the commitment and sacrifices made by the personnel in fighting crime in the area despite the challenging circumstances under which they work.



This confirmed the observation of the IGP.As part of the recognition package, the personnel and their spouses were flown to Accra on 1st November, 2021 to be special guests at the 2021 Police Memorial Day Parade held on 2nd November, 2021 at the National Police Training School in Accra.



During the parade, the officers had the opportunity to interact with the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who commended them and urged them to do more.



This was followed by a short ceremony at the National Police Headquarters where the IGP and members of the Police Management Board presented a citation and a certificate of honour to each of them in recognition of their hard work.



The officers were then hosted to a lunch which was graced by the Director-General Welfare, DCOP/Mrs. Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, some other Senior Officers and the Police Band which treated them to some good music.



On Wednesday, 3rd November,2021, the officers and their spouses were taken on a city tour of Accra and Tema. They visited the Tema Harbour, Accra Mall, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Osu beach.



The officers returned to their stations on Thursday, 4th November, 2021 and were seen off at the airport by a special protocol team from the Police Headquarters.



The celebrated Officers and their families were overjoyed and expressed their profound gratitude to the Police Administration and the entire Service for the unique experience and the honour done them.



It is the intention of the Police Administration to regularly recognize hard working personnel who exhibit enthusiasm and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.



