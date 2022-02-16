Police ‘abusing its power,’ now a detention-happy institution – Mahama’s aide

General News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

James Agyenim Boateng, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has waded into the recent spate and style of arrest by the Ghana Police Service.



According to him, the Police were abusing their power and had become an institution that was seemingly happy to detain suspects by any means possible.



“Ghana Police Service is abusing its powers; it has become a detention-happy institution. It is unfathomable that offences for which bail can be granted, the first line of action of the police is to detain suspects and keep them in custody.



The former Deputy Minister describes the detention style of police as “crude, backward and primitive,” stressing that the police must act more in respecting the personal liberties of suspects than restricting them without good grounds.



“This practice is yet another crude, backward and primitive policing method. Confining or restricting the freedom of suspects should be done sparingly, unless there is the likelihood of a suspect being a flight risk or meddling or interfering with investigations or posing a danger to others,” he noted in a Facebook post of February 15, 2022.



In another post, he lambasted the Police over double standards in the manner of arrests of two personalities. The two persons are #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor and New Patriotic Party Bono regional chairman, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.



“One got a gestapo kind of arrest, kept in detention at an undisclosed location, denied access to his counsel for 48 hours or more, arraigned before a court and portrayed as a hardened criminal with countless number of police vehicles, weapons and riot control police while the other is getting an invitation. This truly must be SERVICE WITH INTEGRITY,” he noted.



Abronye honoured an invitation by Police over allegations he made on radio that former President Mahama was conniving with Al-Qaeda to stage a coup.



He was detained after his comments were found to be untrue. He has been charged with the publication of false news and conduct conducive to the breach of peace. A Police statement said he will be arraigned before the court on February 16, 2022.



#FixTheCountry convener in Police grips



Police confirmed in a statement early Saturday, February 12, 2022, that they had arrested Oliver Barker-Vormawor, an activist and convener with the #FixTheCountry Movement.



The lawyer by training had been arrested because of a social media post threatening a coup. He was subsequently arraigned before a court on Monday, February 14, 2022, on charges of treason felony.



The Ashaiman District Court refused to grant him bail citing jurisdiction and asked his lawyers to approach the High Court for bail. The court remanded him for two weeks as investigations continue into the issue.



