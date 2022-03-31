Police Service regaining trust and confidence of the public under Dampare – Akufo Addo

General News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

President Akufo-Addo says the Police Administration under new IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is gaining the confidence and trust of the public in the discharge of their duties.



According to him, the Inspector General of Police has instilled law and order after assuming office which has seen improvement in the service.



The President made the observation while delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA), on the floor of Parliament, Wednesday, March 29, 2022.



“The morale of police officers has received a considerable boost and today public focused interventions instituted by the Inspector General of police have resulted in a better police public relationship.



“The police service is gradually regaining the trust and confidence of the public under the leadership of its new Inspector General of Police,” he stated.



He added: “I believe we can all testify that our police service is undergoing a great improvement and a change of image before our very eyes during times of anxiety.”



Commenting on the need for a responsive policing to boost the Police Service, the ECOWAS Chairman observed that law and order have no respect of persons in the country.



“We need a responsive police service to boost the confidence of the population and it is good to see the police rise up to the challenge. Gradually the police are bringing order to the rules and we all know that the law is no respecter of persons or vehicle types,” President Akufo-Addo noted.



He called on the general public to cooperate with the police to perform their duties to enable the country go about the lives of Ghanaians in peace.