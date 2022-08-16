Police Service has transformed under Dampare - Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 16 August 2022

President Akufo-Addo has commended the Police Service under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare for his selfless leadership in transforming the service.



According to the President, the efforts being put in by the Police to bring Law and Order to the country have the full backing of the government.



“This service is part of the transformational agenda in positioning the service to become one the best institutions in the country and a modern institution for the rest of the world. This bold initiative is seen to regain the confidence and trust of the public and has the full backing of the government.



“The institution such as the public service needs to reconsecrate itself to respond adequately to the security needs of the country and the Ghanaians are witness to the pragmatic steps being taken by the service in this regard,” the President stated.



President Akufo-Addo made these observations during a handing over of Motorbikes to the Police Administration at the National Operations Centre at the Police Headquarters, Accra on Monday, August 15, 2022.



“The government is very much aware of the efforts of the service under the leadership of the Inspector General of Police, members of the police management board to intensify targeted operations to combat violent crimes,” the President added.



The Inspector General of Police, Dr Akufo Dampare on his part noted that the service appreciates all the support and welcomes from far and near all constructive criticisms.



“We want to become the best institution and the reference point for the rest of the world and we mean it and we will stand by it. We can say that what you are going to provide for us today, we are going to put them in good use to make the country safer,” he assured.