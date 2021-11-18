You are here: HomeNews2021 11 18Article 1404841

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Police Recruitment: Lawyers and medical professionals to write exams tomorrow

The examination would be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale

The Ghana Police Service has released the results of the screening and documentation exercise for the Medical professionals and Lawyers who applied to join the service.

It has therefore asked all applicants to check from their online portals for the results.

Applicants who were successful in the physical and documentary screenings are expected to write their examination tomorrow, Friday, November 19, 2021.

A statement issued by the Police said the examination would be conducted in Accra, Kumasi, and Tamale.

