Police Officer spotted voting during NPP constituency elections - Dafeamekpor alleges

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that a police officer voted during the New Patriotic Party, NPP, constituency elections at the Prince of Peace polling station in the Okaikoi South Constituency.



In a 13 seconds video clip shared on his social media handle, a man dressed in what appears to be a security uniform was seen heading toward the voting booth to cast his ballot.



Commenting on the incident, Mr. Dafeamekpor wondered why a police officer in uniform will be allowed to show up at the polling station to vote in a party constituency election.



“How on Earth does a serving Police Officer in Combat Uniform shows up at a Polling Station in OkaiKoi South in Greater Accra Region, during an NPP internal Constituency executive elections, queues up, receives a ballot, goes to thump print & cast same? When I talk they say hey,” the MP tweeted.





Meanwhile, the police in a statement said it has arrested two persons who showed up at the ongoing NPP Constituency Executive Elections wearing police apparel, which created an impression that they were security personnel.“The Police has arrested two persons who showed up at the ongoing NPP Constituency Executive Elections wearing clothing that created the impression that they were police personnel.“The two suspects, John Essel Baah and Enock Kwame Bosompem were spotted on Thursday, April 28 2022 at the Okaikoi South Constituency where the voting was taking place“We would like to emphatically state that the two suspects are not police officers. Meanwhile, they are in custody as the investigation continues,” parts of the statement read.