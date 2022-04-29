Police Officer spotted voting during NPP constituency elections - Dafeamekpor alleges

Politics of Friday, 29 April 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has alleged that a police officer voted during the New Patriotic Party, NPP, constituency elections at the Prince of Peace polling station in the Okaikoi South Constituency.
In a 13 seconds video clip shared on his social media handle, a man dressed in what appears to be a security uniform was seen heading toward the voting booth to cast his ballot.
Commenting on the incident, Mr. Dafeamekpor wondered why a police officer in uniform will be allowed to show up at the polling station to vote in a party constituency election.
“How on Earth does a serving Police Officer in Combat Uniform shows up at a Polling Station in OkaiKoi South in Greater Accra Region, during an NPP internal Constituency executive elections, queues up, receives a ballot, goes to thump print & cast same? When I talk they say hey,” the MP tweeted.
