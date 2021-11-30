You are here: HomeNews2021 11 30Article 1412647

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Police Officer put before court for allegedly harassing a female victim in a car

Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah allegedly harassed a female victim in a car Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah allegedly harassed a female victim in a car

General Lance Corporal Victor Antwi Yeboah of the Bono Regional Police Command has been put before court for allegedly harassing a female victim in a car.

He was arraigned on Monday, November 29, a Police statement announced.

An earlier statement announcing his arrest said “The Police Administration has seen a video in which a person in a Police uniform was captured allegedly sexually harassing a female in a car. On reviewing the video, the Police Administration immediately launched an investigation into the accident.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the male person involved in that shameful and despicable act is a Police officer stationed at the Regional Operations Unit, Bono Regional Police Command.”



