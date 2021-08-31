Police, Nima chiefs pledge to deal with crime in Muslim communities

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

• The police is worried about the use of arms during activities in Muslim communities



• A recent incident led to the killing of a young lady at Nima



• The Ayawaso Wangara Chief, Sarauta Alhaji Imoro Baba Issah, has assured this trend will be corrected



The Ghana Police Service has expressed concerns over the menace of a disturbing trend of the illegal acquisition and use of arms during Muslim gatherings, especially at weddings and outdooring events, as well as street fights amongst the youth.



The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu, also addressed the indiscipline and disregard for traffic regulations within Zongo communities in the country.



Last week, GhanaWeb reported on how a 27-year-old lady was killed after a stray bullet from a wedding ceremony at Nima, hit her.



She subsequently died after she was not attended to early at the hospital.



But during a courtesy call on the Ayawaso Wangara Chief, Sarauta Alhaji Imoro Baba Issah, and other sub-chiefs at his palace in Nima, the police boss called for peace to prevail.



He also extended a plea for collaboration with the chiefs to champion the agenda of the police as they fight against insecurity and to restore discipline and sanity in the region.



According to a statement from the police, the purpose of the visit was to express the commitment of the command in ensuring improved security within all the Zongo communities and the region at large.



The Director-General Operations, DCOP Mohammed Suraj, also added that they are determined to weed out the bad nuts who are not willing to change from their criminal ways.



He stressed that “the wave of change embarked upon by the command will give no room for consideration or familiarity to people found culpable because the law is no respecter of persons.”



On his part, the Ayawaso Wangara Chief, Sarauta Alhaji Imoro Baba Issah, expressed appreciation for the visit by the police commander and his entourage and pledged his full support to them, assuring the command of his collaboration.



The commander was also accompanied by the Director-General Operations DCOP Mohammed Suraj, Nima Divisional Police Commander, ACP Abraham Acquaye, and the Regional Public Relations Officer, DSP Juliana Obeng.



