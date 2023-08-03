Police Inspector, 2 others in over GH¢500,000 alleged robbery granted GH¢900,000 bail

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 3 August 2023

The Circuit Court in Accra has granted bail to the police officer stationed at the Nima Police Station, Inspector Abednego Bortier and two others who have been accused of robbing Indian nationals at Osu in various sums of monies to a combined bail sum of GHc900K.



The three were each granted GHc300k bail with two sureties who according to the court must be public or civil servants earning not less than three thousand Ghana Cedis a month.



Inspector Bortier and two others – Helena Teye, a self-styled blogger and Francis Omari, a tutor were last Thursday, July 27, put before the court on two provisional charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.



They are said to have succeeded in robbing their Indian victims of huge sums of monies but the police succeeded in retrieving over GHc595K and 45k dollars upon arrest.



In Court Today, Thursday, August 3, the court presided over Her Honour Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie even though the accused persons were absent admitted them to bail upon request by defence lawyers.



Chief Inspector Ahiabor who held a brief for Inspector Teye Okuffo told the Court that, the investigators are with Inspector Bortier, the second accused for further investigations on the matter.



Andrew Kudzo Vortia, Counsel for the accused while applying for bail said the excuse that the second accused (Inspector Bortier) had been taken out for further investigation was a ploy to deny his client bail.



The sitting judge, Her Honour Naa Koowa Quarshie, after listening to the parties granted the accused persons bail and adjourned the case to September 12, 2023.



Background



A fourth accused person, Elizabeth Teye, is said to be on the run and the police are on a manhunt for her.



The Complainants in the case are- Girish Saohwani, Manish Kumar, Bhosale Vijay Kantilal and Lalwani Sumy Kumar are Indian Businessmen and residents of Osu, Accra.



On July 27, 2023, their plea on the charges was not taken as the Police Prosecutor, Inspector Teye Okuffo prayed for them to be remanded for further investigation.



It was the prayer of the Prosecutor that considering the gravity of the crime and punishment, more investigations needed to be done.



The court presided over Her Honour Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie also granted the Prosecution’s prayer to release the retrieved items to the Complainants.



