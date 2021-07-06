Police Hospital to hold mass burial for about 200 unidentified dead bodies

General News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
• The mass burial is to decongest the hospital mortuary
• These unidentified dead bodies are mostly paupers, unknown former patients, accident and crime victims
• The Police Service has advised Ghanaians to always have a valid ID card on them to help the police with information in crisis
The Ghana Police Hospital has announced its decision to embark on a mass burial for about 200 unidentified bodies with the health facility.
This forms part of their routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.
In a press release sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that “These unidentified and unclaimed dead bodies are made up of mostly paupers, unknown former patients, abandoned dead bodies, unidentified accident and crime victims.”
The date for the mass burial was however not stated in the press release.
The health facility advised Ghanaians to always carry their National Identification Cards on them to help the police and others easily identify them whenever they are in health crisis or involved in an accident.
