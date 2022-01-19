Police CID exonerates Road Minister of corruption allegations by Captain Smart

General News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Ghana Police Service has exonerated Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, Minister for Roads and Highways, of all bribery and corruption allegations by Blessed Godsbrain Smart, alias "Captain Smart."



The Police in an investigate report, said: “Investigation could not adduce evidence that Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah had knowledge of the money taken from the victims by suspect Captain Smart.”



The report further stated that “there is no evidence to suggest that suspect Captain Smart, after extorting the GHc25,000.00 from the victims, gave same to Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah.”



However, it was emphatic that “there is evidence against suspect Captain Smart for the offence of defrauding by pretenses and accepting or giving bribe to corrupt a public officer.”



Following the release of the Police report, the Minister indicated his readiness to proceed to court to press charges against all persons who made the allegations against him.



In a petition signed by Lawyer Francis K. Yeboah of Amicus Legal Consult, solicitors for Mr Amoako-Attah on August 24, 2021, the Police received and referred to the matter to the Financial Forensics Unit (FFU) for investigation and report.