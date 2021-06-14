Police-Bullion Van Murder: Crime scene experts to expedite investigation

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 14 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has invited crime scene experts to help investigate the shooting of a police officer during a robbery incident involving a bullion van at Korle-Bu.



A statement from the Police said; “On Monday, 14 June 2021, at about 11:30 am, information received by the Police indicated that a bullion van had been attacked.”



According to the Police, their investigation indicates that the bullion van was on a daily sales collection errand and on reaching an area called Adedenpo, a suburb of James Town.



However, some unidentified armed men on “not less than three (3) motorbikes crossed the bullion van and started firing sporadically. In the process, two (2) persons were shot and killed instantly, the Policeman on escort duty and a lady whose identity the Police is yet to verify”.



The bullion driver sustained gunshot wounds and has been sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment. Two tellers in the bullion van escaped unhurt.



The weapon of the Policeman was also taken away together with an unspecified amount of money.



Crime Scene Experts have been invited to process the crime scene as part of Police investigations to get the perpetrators arrested.



Meanwhile, the police have called on the general public to assist them with information on the incident.



“Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Accra Regional Police Command, the nearest Police Station or call the Police emergency numbers 191 or 18555. Further updates on this incident will be communicated”.