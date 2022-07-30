Police Administration step up efforts to weed out miscreants in the Service

General News of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Police Administration has begun a process of weeding out all miscreants in the Service to restore its image and reputation.



It has also cautioned new officers recently recruited into the Service to let their character, attitude and behaviour reflect the principles of the Police administration.



Commissioner of Police in charge of Legal and Prosecution, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye was speaking at the passing out parade of 612 Police recruits at the Police Training Depot at Pataase in Kumasi.



312 of the recruits were males and 300 females.



The newly recruited police officers underwent six months of comprehensive training in all aspects of police training, capable of making them competitive to face the challenges of modern policing. The recruits constituted the first batch of trainees in 2022.



The officers were joining the service at a crucial moment when the administration is coming out with reforms to address the numerous challenges facing them, including emerging crimes such as terrorism in the sub-region and changes in their modus of operandi.



The parade was reviewed by Commissioner of Police Nathan Kofi Boakye on behalf of the Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare.



He commended the recruits and their instructors for hard work and commitment. Mr. Boakye said the training has adequately prepared them to meet the challenges of modern policing and cautioned that those who fail to meet standards will be dismissed.



Group Sergeant Boakye Tieku Aduenin emerged over-all best under Cadet Officer in the school and placed 9th in the national Standardized Examination, while Group Recruit Daniel Anim Oduro placed first and adjudged 4th in the National Standardized Examination among all the five training schools in Ghana.