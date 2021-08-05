Pokuase Police officers take money from sex workers - Residents allege

Regional News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Some residents at Pokuase ACP have accused the Police of not proscribing criminal activities in the area.



The residents alleged that the activities of female sex workers were rampant in the area.



However, the Police have done nothing to address it.



The residents told Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the Police recently raided the area, arrested suspected sex workers but left them off the hook after they allegedly paid GHC1,000 each.



They noted that this has encouraged the sex workers, who they claim have no fear of the Police because they can easily bribe them.



Aside from that, the residents say there is a bar in the area that hosts all forms of illegal activities, including the sale and smoking of marijuana, a resident told Rainbow Radio.



The residents made the claims following the alleged murder of a suspected thief in the area.



The young man is alleged to have committed several crimes in the community.



He was found dead at Pokuase ACP Thursday morning.