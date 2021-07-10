Pokuase Interchange construction was worth US$74 million – Associated Consultants reveals

General News of Saturday, 10 July 2021

The consulting firm in charge of constructing the Pokuase Interchange, Associated Consultants Limited has stated that the project cost is about US$74 million.



According to the resident consultant, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, the project was not a difficult one as compared to other projects carried by the organization.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, he explained that even though US$74 million is a huge sum of money, the Pokause interchange project is one of the cheapest projects they have worked on.



“The project is about US$74 million and of course still counting but then generally is about US$74 million. We had issues with the utility agencies, GRIDCo had some lines passing through our construction area and it was low so we needed to raise it and also move buildings that were in our way, we had to compensate them as well. Another challenge was the traffic situation on the Accra-Kumasi Road managing the traffic during the construction period was very difficult. Flooding was also another problem because we were still in the process of constructing the drainage system,” he said.



He also stated that the entire construction will be completed by the end of July 2021.



“There are still some other parts and touch-ups but this project is officially completing at the end of July 2021. We are hoping that by that time most of the little things left would have been done. We will also be monitoring so that if there are some additions to make for instance additional road line and marking, road signs, we have to block one lane of the other, that will be looked at but then this project will be handed over in a year and so for one year we will be here maintaining the project,” he added.