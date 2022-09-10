Plush Thai shop in Ahodwo allegedly belonging to Aisha Huang still open - Report

General News of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:



Information reaching GhanaWeb indicates that a massage centre alleged to be part of businesses owned by Aisha Huang at Ahodwo in the Ashanti Region remains open.



A visit to the place by GhanaWeb,s Ashanti Regional Correspondent revealed that the said spa, 'Jin Tang Massage Centre' was not part of other businesses shut down following the galamsey kingpin's arrest.



Reports that emerged days after news of Aisha's rearrest in the Ashanti region pointed to the fact that, Aisha Huang's businesses in the region had been shut down.



This was confirmed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah who though didn't confirm the said businesses owned by Aisha, said that as part of efforts to bring Aisha Huang to book for her involvement in illegal mining, the businesses had been closed down while her prosecution was underway.



Some nearby residents who spoke to GhanaWeb's correspondent when he visited the area on Friday September 9, revealed that Aisha Huang was never the owner of that particular massage centre - Jin Thai Massage Centre.



They disclosed that, Aisha, until her alleged deportation, lived in a house next to the massage centre at Ahodwo, Kumasi.



Others also revealed that Aisha earlier rented that particular apartment and never built any massage therapy as was suggested.



"Another person came to establish the Massage Centre in the apartment after Aisha Huang had left," some residents clarified.



Workers at the Jin Tang Massage Centre who spoke to GhanaWeb on condition of anonymity on their part indicated that the place was rather owned by a Thailand woman by name: Nancy Nancy Riang,.



They added that the massage centre has been operating for the past six(6) years.



Some of the workers further revealed that Aisha Huang, during her stay in a house next to the massage centre, was one of their biggest customers and that they were shocked to hear reports that it was owned by her.



According to them, the place had never been shut down and was still in operation.



At the time of GhanaWeb's visit, the place was still in operation and had not been shut down.



This comes on the back of an earlier report which suggested that the Jin Tang massage in Ahodwo-Kumasi, was part of businesses owned by Aisha Huang.