Plumber sentenced to 3 years in prison for stealing ECG transformer parts

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Plumber steals ECG transformer parts



Court sentences suspect



Suspect was convicted on his own plea



A 32-year-old plumber has been sentenced by the Nsawam Circuit Court to three years in prison for stealing parts of a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Graphiconline.com reports that the convict, Kwaku Ampomah was charged among other things with the intention to steal and causing damage to the ECG transformer.



The brief facts of the case indicate that the suspect who works as a plumber agreed to go and steal the ECG property with one Tupak who is an electrician now at large.



This was after Kwaku Ampomah who is a Tema-based had gone together with his colleague to work for the said client.



They, therefore, proceeded to Nsawam to carry out the operation. According to the prosecution, after arriving, they had some drinks at a selected spot after which they decided to go to Yawkro to commit the crime.



The suspect was convicted on his own plea by the court, presided over by Ellen Vivian Amoah.



