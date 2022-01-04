Plumber remanded for destroying hospital equipment

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: GNA

A 21-year-old plumber who got furious and caused damage to some equipment at the Apatrapa Government Health Centre in the Kwadaso Municipality has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court.



Issah Mahama was said to have gotten furious over what he claimed was the slow process of the nurse on duty, to provide care for his brother who had been brought to the facility for medical attention on December 31, last year.



In the process, he damaged the thermometer gun, weighing scale, a monitor, one hospital bed, two plastic chairs, four doors, and other items of the health facility.



Mahama pleaded guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court presided over by Nana Brew for his sentence on January 13, this year.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Francis Opoku told the court that the complainant was a nurse at the Apatrapa Government Health Centre.



He said at about 11.40 am, Mahama, together with others, brought his brother to the facility for medical attention.



The prosecution said while the nurse on duty was in the process of taking the records of the patient, Mahama became angry and said the process was too slow.



Chief Inspector Opoku said in a fit of anger, Mahama, caused damage to several types of equipment of the facility.



A report was made to the Tanoso police who arrested and brought him before the court.