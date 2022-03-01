You are here: HomeNews2022 03 01Article 1480463

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: GNA

Plumber jailed two years for sexually molesting six-year-old girl

A 36-year-old plumber who inserted his finger into the vagina of a six-year girl at a drinking spot at Amrahia has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.

Kingsley Arhin, charged with indecent assault, pleaded guilty with an explanation.
The court presided over by Mrs. Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Arhin’s plea confirmed his guilt.

Prosecuting., Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant is a teacher, and resides with the victim at Oyibi. The victim is a class one pupil, The convict is however a resident of Amrahia.

Chief Inspector Lanyo said on September 14, 2020, the complainant sent the victim and her siblings to her sister who operates a drinking spot at Amrahia tollbooth as she was travelling.

The prosecution said the complainant normally sends the victim and her siblings to her sister any time she was travelling.

The prosecution said the victim told her aunty (the complainant’s sister) that in the month of September, while she was away, the accused called her to the drinking spot and inserted his finger into her vagina.

Prosecution said the victim’s aunt on hearing that informed the complainant when she returned from her trip and when the complainant asked the victim, she confirmed it.

The Prosecution said on October 4, 2020, the victim complained of vagina pains and when she was taken to the hospital, she was diagnosed with a vaginal infection.

The prosecution said on November 22, 2020, the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Oyibi and where a medical report form was issued to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for her to be examined and treated.

The matter was later transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit at Adenta and the accused was subsequently arrested by the Police.

