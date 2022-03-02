Plumber gets 2 years for indecently assaulting girl, 6

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: GNA

A 36-year-old plumber who indecently assaulted a six-year-old girl, at a drinking spot at Amrahia, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Adentan Circuit Court.



Kingsley Arhin, charged with indecent assault, pleaded guilty with an explanation.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that Arhin’s plea confirmed his guilt.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo narrated that the complainant is a teacher and resides with the victim at Oyibi in the Greater Accra Region.



He said on September 14, 2020, the complainant asked the victim and her siblings to go and stay with her sister, who operates a drinking spot at Amrahia Tollbooth because she (teacher) was traveling.



Chief Insp Lanyo said the complainant normally asked the victim and her siblings to stay with her sister any time she traveled.



He said the victim told her aunty (the complainant’s sister) that when she left the house accused called her to the drinking spot and inserted his finger into her vagina.



Chief Insp Lanyo said the victim’s Aunty reported the incident to the complainant when she returned from her trip and when the complainant asked the victim about the case, she confirmed it.



The prosecution said the victim complained of vagina pains and when she was taken to the hospital, she was diagnosed with vaginal infection.



Chief Insp Lanyo said the complainant reported the matter to the Police at Oyibi, and a medical report form was issued to the complainant to take the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.



He said the case was later transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, at Adenta, and the accused was arrested by the police.