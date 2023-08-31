Plot to remove IGP: This is a palpable lie – COP Asare reacts to Bugri Naabu’s claims

General News of Thursday, 31 August 2023

COP G. L. Asare, the senior police officer said to be involved in a plan to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has denied any involvement in any such plan.



Bugri Naabu, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, had stated that COP Asare told him to call Supt. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, who is to lead him (Naabu) to talk to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo about replacing Dr Dampare.



The former NPP chairman, who made this remark while testifying, is the chief witness in the hearing on the leaked tape of the alleged plot to remove the IGP by a committee of parliament set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



During the hearing of the committee on Thursday, August 31, 2023, COP Asare said he never told Bugri Naabu to go with Supt. Eric Gyebi to speak to the president about replacing Dr Dampare with COP George Alex Mensah.



“Did you ever tell the chief, Bugri Naabu that Gyebi should be the one who should lead him to the Jubilee House?” the chairman of the committee, Samual Atta Kyea asked.



Then COP George Lysander Asare retorted “Mr Chairman that is a palpable lie”.



Background:



A leaked audio recording, allegedly involving a Police Commissioner and a politician discussing a plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, has ignited public outrage.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Their conversation revolves around plans to remove the IGP from office due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging.



The Commissioner of Police also specifically identifies the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.



The Parliament of Ghana has set up a 7-member committee to conduct a probe into the leaked tape after calls by the NDC Members of Parliament.



Proponents of the government have however stated that the allegations in the said tape should not be taken seriously because the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has no plans to change IGP Dr Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



