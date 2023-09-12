Plot to remove IGP: I’m not behind leaked tape – Dr Dampare

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has refuted the allegation that he is the mastermind of the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove him by some senior police officers.



Speaking at the public hearing by a special committee of parliament on the leaked tape, on September 12, 2023, Dr Dampare said that the allegations, which were made against him by the two police officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L Asare, are mere fabrications.



“My brothers we were given the opportunity to come and speak (of the leaked tape) and made the indication that they are involved and all of a sudden instead of them focusing on that, they come out with wind allegations.



“Wild allegations that touch my person, the police leadership that I lead and the entire police service without a shred of evidence,” he said.



Asked whether he connived with Burgi Naabu, the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to record the tape by the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, Dr Dampare said, “Honourable chair, that is not true”.



The IGP was summoned by the committee after the two police officers captured in the tape, COP George Alex Mensah and Superintendent George L. Asare, made wild allegations against him.



They claim that the IGP connived with Burgi Naabu, the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to record the video.



They also questioned the leadership style of IGP Dr Dampare.



In the said video, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensa, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



