Plot to remove Dampare: 'IGP’s boy' ASP Asante considers quitting police service – Report

General News of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kenneth Asante Antwi, one of the two police service who is said to have recorded the leaked tape of the plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is reportedly contemplating quitting the police service.



According to a report by dailyguidenetwork.com, ASP Asante Antwi has been under serious pressure since his name was mentioned during the public hearing on the leaked tape and has told friends he intends to resign from the service.



The report indicated that the police officer, who is the head of surveillance and intelligence, has been staying home after he was cited at the hearing.



At the public hearing on Tuesday, Superintendent George Lysander Asare, one of the senior police officers in the leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), disclosed the supposed identity of one of the police officers who allegedly recorded the leaked tape.



According to him, two officers of the Ghana Police Service were sent by the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, to set up the office of Bugri Naabu, the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Chairman, to record their meeting.



Supt. Asare indicated that one of the two officers sent by Dr Dampare to record the leaked tape goes by the name Asante and is either a police corporal or sergeant.



“If you could remember when Alhaji called me, he knows my name, I’m Asare … but I don’t know what moved Bugri Naabu into calling me Ashanti.



“And this Asante per our intel, is a corporal or sergeant that has been promoted to police college to become an ASP (Assistant Superintendent of Police). And this same ASP, it was Commission George Alex Mensah that made him go to the peacekeeping mission," he said.



BAI/OGB



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on insurance claims on GhanaWeb TV











Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







