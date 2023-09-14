Plot to oust IGP probe: Bugri Naabu has given us a new tape – Committee vice chair reveals

General News of Thursday, 14 September 2023

The vice chairman of the ad hoc committee of parliament investigating a leaked tape of an alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, James Agalga, has explained why the committee’s sitting was adjourned to October 2, 2023.



According to him, the committee has been furnished with a new tape by the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Daniel Bugri Naabu, the first witness of the probe, during his second appearance on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.



He said that this new tape is about 2 hours long and the witness involved in the investigation asked for more time to be able to go through it, 3news.com reports.



“First of all, the lawyers for some of the witnesses wanted the committee to furnish them with the new tape that has emerged and we thought it was proper to grant them the opportunity to go through the new tape and prepare their clients well and respond to the questions that we will be asking them,” he is quoted to have said on TV3‘s Ghana Tonight on Wednesday.



Agalga, who is the Member of Parliament for Builsa North, added that the hearing was adjourned for two weeks because he and his colleagues want to go and help with the limited voter's registration in their constituencies.



In the first tape on the plot to oust the IGP, a Police Commissioner, who described himself as Mensah, was heard with Bugri Naabu, plotting the removal of IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare over fears he will be too firm in the 2024 elections.



The Police Commissioner, who is said to be retiring, is heard telling the politician that the IGP is too firm and will not allow machinations in next year’s polls if he is not removed.



He further notes that the nature of security the IGP provided during the Assin North by-election shows he will not allow any rigging in the polls.



“This IGP won’t help us. He won’t, he wants everything to be done fairly and we don’t win elections that way. If we don’t remove him we can’t break the 8, in politics we need machinations and this IGP won’t allow that,” the Police Commissioner is heard saying.



