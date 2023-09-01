Plot to oust IGP: There are so many doctored parts of the transcribed audio – COP Mensah

General News of Friday, 1 September 2023

The Commissioner of Police, George Alex Mensah, one of the senior police officers whose name came up in connection to the leaked tape, has maintained that the transcribed version of the tape is as doctored as the audio.



He said that there are multiple instances of tampering within the audio, casting doubts on the credibility of the transcribed version as well.



He argued that because he was not given the audio played at the committee to compare to the transcribed version of it, just as the audio is doctored, the transcribed version is also doctored.



When he appeared before the committee on August 31, 2023, COP Mensah told the committee that the tape was doctored and that it didn’t reflect the entire conversation that transpired when he met with the Bugri Naabu.



To assist COP Mensah, the chairman of the committee, Samuel Atta Akyea, directed that the senior police officer be given the complete transcribed version of the tape.



However, after examining the transcribed tape, the legal representative of COP Mensah maintained that the transcribed version of the tape was also doctored.



“It wouldn’t be a challenge if the witness has the benefit of the audio to compare with what has been transcribed. The witness sat through this meeting for 50 minutes and over and was made to listen to the audio.



“Clearly, we also noted that some of the section of the audio was not so clear at all, we could hear anything at all. So, it will be very difficult for the witness which portion of the audio is not his or otherwise," he said.



He continued, “If the witness had the benefit of the audio that the committee is investigating together with the transcript, he could come back and say, when I listened to the audio together with the transcription, I do not think that this was on the audio or even if it was in the transcript, I did not say so.”



Earlier, COP Mensah argued that the tape that is being used by the committee for the interrogation is doctored as it does not reflect what transpired.



“Thank you, Mr. Chair, There are a lot of edited ones, and I want to cite an example. In the audio, when I was speaking to Bugri Naabu, somebody came in, then we said, [Ah Asare, you have kept long, you’ve made me come here to wait for you for that long and you are now coming] and this portion came twice in the audio, an audio which was supposed to follow naturally, came twice.



“So, how can an audio which was being recorded and nothing has touched it and the person just came in once and that part came in twice as if the person came first, went out and came back again,” he said.



