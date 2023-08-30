Plot to oust IGP: Interdict senior Police officers involved – Security Analyst

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

A security analyst, Samuel Nana Appiah has called for the immediate interdiction of some senior police officers who were involved in a secret meeting to get Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare removed as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).



Former Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bugri Naabu appearing before Parliament’s 7-member committee investigating a leaked tape on the plot against the IGP on Monday, named one Commander Asare, Commissioner Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi as the three senior police officers who came to him to hatch the plot.



Mr. Naabu further admitted he recorded the interaction with the police officers and handed it over to President Akufo-Addo so he can listen for himself.



“Commander Asare and COP Mensah said currently all the Commissioners at the Police Headquarters are all NDC and we will see whether we will win this election and we lost it. So that alone I was a bit worried,” he narrated.



But commenting on the issue in an interview on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV, Security Analyst, Samuel Nana Appiah who is a retired police officer urged the Police administration to interdict the three police officers to discourage discrimination in the service, adding that the said officers are not above disciplinary procedures.



“The concerned senior police officers should have been interdicted by now because if it were a constable or any junior officer who had done this, he or she would have been interdicted even before the person is called for inquiry. The person would have been served a letter; his/her uniform taken from him/her before investigation is initiated. The senior officers are not above the disciplinary procedure.



“Discrimination in the service also brings down the morale of the personnel. Why are these three officers not on interdiction when they are being investigated. Is it because they are Commissioners, Commanders or senior officers. If the Police institution wants to ensure transparency, responsible police, and being accountable to the people and motivating the personnel in the service, you don’t discriminate.”



Appearing before Parliament’s 7-member committee investigating the tape, Bugri Naabu disclosed that he was compelled to release the tape to the President after some senior police officers including one Commander Asare, Commissioner Mensah and Superintendent Gyebi told him the IGP was fighting with the hierarchy of the Army which made him scared.



In July, a purported secret audio recording emerged detailing an alleged plot by persons believed to be senior members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a Senior Police Officer to get the current Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, removed from office ahead of the 2024 elections.



At the time, the unidentified individuals involved in the recorded conversation expressed frustration over the IGP’s actions which were not in the interests of the ruling party.



They had issues with his leadership style and alleged association with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“I know there are others who are also good for this position. If I don’t get and this man is changed and those people that we think they are our men get it, [I will be happy] … Because we need to break this 8. That is important, we need to break the 8… Because I wouldn’t want doctor to become the flagbearer and then we lose the elections,” one of the men who is reportedly a police officer in the audio is heard saying.”



They believed that achieving the NPP’s ‘Breaking the 8’ agenda, would be impossible with Dampare as the head of the police.



“This IGP is not correct, he won’t help us. Alhaji, you have done politics, you know elections is not just…elections, sometimes mafia work is inside… and this man sitting down up there will not help our party to do anything,” the alleged Police officer added.



The other, who identified himself in the tape as a former NPP regional Chairman corroborates his statement by responding “[it’s] not just sometimes, mafia work is inside. As for elections mafia work is involved.”