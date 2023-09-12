Plot to oust IGP: I’ll clap for Dampare if he really recorded leaked tape – Franklin Cudjoe

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

The founder and president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, if he indeed was responsible for the recording of the leaked tape of an alleged plot by some senior police officers to oust him, has done wrong.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on Monday, September 11, 2023, the IMANI Africa president said that the suggestion by the senior police officers that the IGP has done something wrong by recording the tape is laughable.



He said that even if the IGP schemed with connived with Burgi Naabu, the Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to record the tape, he did not force the officers to make the treasonable comments they passed.



He added that if for nothing at all, the IGP showed that he is very intelligent by recording the tape to fish out the people who are seeking to oust him and he would applaud him for that.



“You (the senior police officers) said that ‘if the IGP is not removed you would lose the 2024 elections’. How silly is it for you to be suggesting that IGP is the one behind the recording of the tape and was the same person directing you month to be speaking treacherously.



“Granted that it is true that the IGP made Bugri Naabu record the tape, isn’t it showing that the IGP is more intelligent than you? That he knows that people like you are very dangerous elements who must be kicked out of the police service and he has achieved his aim," he said.



Cudjoe added, “I would clap for him (the IGP) 100% if he was the one who is behind the tape. It actually shows that he is super intelligent, more intelligent than you (the senior police officers). Because as soon as you meet somebody, you started singing like a bird”.



