Plenty people will go to hell when I become president - Hassan Ayariga

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hassan Ayariga accuses pastors of misleading Ghanaians



Hassan Ayariga says both NPP, NDC have failed



Hassan Ayariga asks Ghanaians to give him the opportunity to lead



Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC) party, Dr Hassan Ayariga, has attributed the country’s woes to bad leadership.



According to him, both the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are to be blamed for the country’s predicament for the reason that they have had the opportunity to steer affairs of the nation under the 4th Republic.



In an interview on Angel FM on Friday, July 22, 2022, Ayariga said despite the fact that the country has been blessed with enormous natural resources, its leaders have failed to utilize and manage it properly.



The APC leader touting his ability to use the country’s internal resources to develop it also took a swipe at men of God in the country accusing them of being part of the problem.



He said the clergymen had divided themselves along NPP and NDC lines in a bid to sway votes for the parties.



“Look at the kind of resources that we have in this country. Ask me if we add value to it. We have given it to the foreigners and we are slaves. Gold, diamond, bauxite, oil, timber, cocoa…mention one [that value is added to it].



"Ghana is blessed. God loves Ghana more than any other country in the world but we hate each other. Our only problem in this country is leadership, but every other thing God has given us.



“The pastors too, instead of them to pray for good leaders, they are praying for NDC and NPP to win. They are part [of the problem]. Now they have divided themselves into NPP and NDC giving wrong prophecies and misleading the people. Your church, you can’t manage [but] you will come and be giving prophecies and misleading Ghanaians and they are voting [for] wrong people who are making us suffer,” Dr. Hassan Ayariga said.



On the National Cathedral project, he stated that “they have just put money to break peoples property and nothing has been happening. How can you put $30million just for the design a Cathedral. Which country does that?



“The indiscipline and corruption in this country is one too many. When I become president, plenty people will go to hell. A lot of people will go to jail and those of us who will go to Heaven will go. Because at a point in time some must go to hell for others to go to Heaven. We can’t all go to Heaven. The pastors are part [of the problem]. Let politicians look for leaders to manage our country.”







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



DS/SARA