Pledge your support to the victory of NDC or lose the assembly elections – NDC man threatens

Politics of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Aspiring assembly members in Kwatire-Adantia who do not commit their support to the NDC’s triumph will lose, according to Bernard Oduro Takyi, popularly known as BOT, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team.



He asserted that they would ensure that any potential candidate who did not put their all effort into helping the NDC win would lose.



“I am not a branch executive, and I hold no position in the party.” But I want you to know that the NDC’s strength begins with the branch executive…My wife is a future queen mother, and I am capable of being appointed as a chief. I am royal, and I am informing you that if you wish to run in the assembly election, you must first submit your name to the party’s leadership.



We shall convene and vote on you, and if you believe you are superior to God, please leave; we will not allow you to win. We will ensure that you lose. No single person can propel the NDC to victory in the 2024 elections. Since 1992, the NDC has been the only party with a vision that has transformed the country.”



He feels that the next District level Assembly Election will be a key forerunner to the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in 2024.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party has failed to deliver effective leadership, leaving the Ghanaian people disappointed.



Bernard Oduro Takyi made the call during the Revamp of Kwatire – Adantia NDC Welfare Association in the Bono region’s Sunyani West Constituency.



He expressed confidence in the NDC’s chances, stating that they will easily win the assembly election, laying the groundwork for the party’s hopes in 2024.



He also emphasised the importance of transformation in light of the country’s current difficulties.