Pledge against corrupt acts – CPP charges citizenry

Politics of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: GNA

The Convention People’s Party (CPP), has charged the citizenry to make a pledge against corrupt acts to accelerate the socio-economic development agenda of the nation.



“Let us stop paying or collecting bribes as a form of acts of corruption for at least the whole of 2022 to accelerate development,” it stated.



That commitment, the party explained, could be towards creating the great nation most Ghanaians desired by avoiding bribing to enable citizens to do their work effectively and efficiently.



Nana Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah, the Chairperson of the CPP, made the call at an event to reflect on the contribution of Martin Luther King Junior of US and Gamal Abdul Naseer Hussein of Egypt, both born on January 15 to the liberation struggle of the African continent.



Known as the father of Pan-Arabism, Mr Hussein, was born on January 15, 1918, and became the second President of Egypt from 1954 until his death in 1970.



Born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta Georgia, Mr King Jr. was a Baptist Minister and a Civil Rights Activist, largely noted for the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.



The Civil Rights Act banned discrimination in the workforce and public accommodations based on “race, color, religion, or national origins” whiles the voting rights protected African Americans rights to vote and visited the country in March 1957 to mark the independence of Ghana and was assassinated on April 4, 1968.



The occasion was marked with musical performances, poetry recitals and solidarity messages from individuals and representatives of organizations sympathetic to Pan-Africanism.



Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah said the desire of having offspring and future generations to enjoy the land bequeathed to Ghanaians by forefathers should engender sacrifice and a sense of patriotism and called for action against corruption-related issues.



She noted that the two Pan-Africanists had done their part and that was why the country had seen growth and development hence celebrating their lives because they did their part in the most challenging time.



Ahmed Abubakar, Musician and Broadcaster, attributed a low sense of patriotism among the citizenry to factors such as failure of the country to honor its legends and observed that “ethos of Pan-Africanism appears to be fading away among the youth due to lack of education and absence of exemplary leadership to promote ideas and ideals”.