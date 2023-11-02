‘Please remember me’ – Bawumia appeals to NPP delegates

Politics of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has urged delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to remember all the sacrifices he has made for the party and give him their vote to become their next leader.



The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Bawumia, explained that he made a lot of contributions towards the victory of the NPP, right from its first term in 2016 till date.



He added that through his participation in, for instance, the 2016 Election Petition at the Supreme Court, he was able to help unearth the rot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



With this, he appealed to the party members to also return the goodwill and remember him when they go to the polls on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to vote for the NPP’s new flagbearer.



“Going to the Supreme Court was very, very important because if we had not gone to the Supreme Court if I had not done the work that I did with my colleagues in the Supreme Court, we would not have won the 2016 elections.



“The Supreme Court made us see how the NDC was stealing our votes, and we prevented them from doing that in 2016 and in 2020. So, I have done a lot for this party… So, on November 4th, please also remember me…” he said during a rally in the Upper East Region.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in some parts of northern Ghana as he rounded up his campaign towards the flagbearer-ship race campaign in that part of the country.



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, he, together with Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, will know their fate as to who becomes the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when delegates gather to make that crucial decision.



