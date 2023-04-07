Please go back and cook, we’ll pay your arrears soon – School Feeding Secretariat

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana School Feeding Secretariat has appealed to feeding caterers to reconsider their decision to withdraw their services.



The secretariat says the government works to ensure the release of funds for the payment of their arrears hence they should resume work.



Alfa Siba, Head of Public Relations at the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat, said “We are engaging the relevant stakeholders and the caterers to see how best we can resolve the issue.



"Just last week, we paid the second term of the 2022 academic year to all the districts. So, we are appealing to the caterers to rescind their decision not to cook while we continue the engagements.”



When some caterers, particularly those in Kumasi, stormed the regional coordinating office to protest their unpaid arrears, they got into a verbal spat with the regional minister.



The caterers are also demanding that the cost per child be increased from 97 pesewas to Ghc3.