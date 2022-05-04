Please forgive me for anything I didn't say or do right as your father - Dag Heward-Mills' tribute to son

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

The Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has described his first child as a very special person whose absence has “left us in deep sorrow with a gap not easy to fill.”



Captured in his tribute to his late son, the evangelist, who spoke about how proud he was of Dr David Heward-Mills, said his pride was so high that he had even saved his contact on his phone as “David the psychiatrist.”



The popular evangelist also used his tribute to ask his late son for forgiveness for any wrongs he may have done him.



“I was always touched when I saw that your WhatsApp status was continually a picture of me laying hands on you when you were a child. I thank you for supporting my evangelistic ministry, Healing Jesus Campaign every month with your tithe. Please forgive me for anything I didn’t say or do right as your father,” portions of his tribute read.



Bishop Dag further described his late son as a fun, jovial person who got on well with everybody.



“You were my expert on the Ukraine-Russia war because you had lived in Ukraine for so many years. I looked forward to you getting married, we discussed who you should marry on our last phone call.



“We will miss your presence; always making fun, always joking, always laughing and fooling with all the other children on the many family holidays we had together,” he added.



