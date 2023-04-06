Please don't step down; contest for the good of Mponua - Chief of Atwima Achiase tells MP

Regional News of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: Jephthah Kwame Sarfo

The Chief of Atwima Achiase, Nana Kwamebi Kufour has beseeched the Honorable Member of Parliament, Isaac Kwame Asiamah not to ever think of abandoning the Parliamentary seat until he completes his vision for Mponua; especially, the road network from Amangoase to Atuntuma.



Nana Kufour made the statement when the industrious Asiamah, through his political aide, Bismark Obuobi together with the Constituency youth Organizer, Agyenim Boateng presented building materials for the completion of a community center initiated by the community.



“We the people on this stretch of Mponua has benefitted immensely from Hon. Asiamah ever since he took political office; from electricity, school blocks, teachers quarters, employment for the youth and mechanized water systems”, he posited.



Nana Owusu Mensah, the linguist in the community thanked Asiamah for always responding to their call, in times of need. He was of the view that, through the lobbying skills of the MP, things that seem not to be possible are coming into reality, and they will always ask for more of his generous dealings toward them.



“Now about 60 percent of road network has been tarred and we are asking Hon. Asiamah to help us get our share as soon as possible”, he added.



Bismark Obuobi and the team thanked the chief and his elders for the show of gratuity to the works of the MP and the NPP government. He noted that, the Member of Parliament is going to contest again and complete his dream of tarring the road network and other developmental infrastructure before he will exit the covetous office for others to continue; and that, he noted, is contingent on the generous love exhibited by the delegates of Mponua.



Obuobi donated the items to the gathered indigenes amidst clapping with excitements from them. They promised to put to use the items for the successful completion of the project.