'Please don’t charge our Shatta Wale' – Adom-Otchere begs IGP Dampare

Television show host, Paul Adom-Otchere has pleaded with the Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare, to at best caution dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr.
The musician is to be arraigned before a court today, October 21, on charges of causing false information to be published relative to an alleged gun attack on him which later turned out to be a hoax.
In an editorial at the start of the October 20 edition of his Good Evening Ghana show, Adom-Otchere, also warned Shatta Wale to desist from such actions because Ghana was a serious country.
After quoting sections of the Criminal Code that deals with the publication of false news, he said: “This (Shatta Wale's case) falls almost certainly on all fours with everything that our friend can be charged with but we are just pleading with Inspector-General of Police Dr. Akuffo Dampare, please don’t charge our Shatta Wale.
“But Shatta Wale, don’t do that again, never do that again, we are a serious country. We know that you are the greatest or that you are one of the greatest but please don’t do that again,” he added.
The musician spent his second night in police custody ahead of his appearance before a court today. The police have stressed that they will ensure that he is taken through due process.
The Ghana Police Service on Tuesday evening announced the arrest of Shatta Wale after he turned himself in. According to a statement, the musician who had been declared wanted was subsequently arrested to assist with investigations into an October 18 viral post that he had been the victim of a gun attack.
The statement read in part: “The Police have arrested Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale. After we publicly declared him and one other person wanted, the suspect, Shatta Wale, turned himself in today Tuesday 19th October, 2021, at 8.59pm.
“He has been arrested to assist the Police in investigations for his alleged involvement in the creation and circulation of information intended to cause fear and panic.”
Two photos accompanying the police information showed the musician in one frame bespectacled, in handcuffs and spotting a broad smile. The other photo shows a more sullen Shatta Wale.
The police also reiterated its warning to members of the public: “to desist from publishing false information, capable of disturbing the peace of the country or risk being arrested and prosecuted.”