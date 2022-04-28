Please buy Ghana – Kofi Bentil ‘begs’ Elon Musk

General News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

Sam George asks Elon Musk to pay off Ghana's national debt



Kofi Bentil pleads with Elon Musk to buy at least one region in Ghana



Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil, has made a passionate plea to billionaire Elon Musk to buy Ghana.



In a post on his social media handle, the lawyer noted that the billionaire was worth more than the country’s total Gross Domestic Product (GDP).



He asked Musk to buy one of the country’s 16 regions even if he would not buy the whole country.



“Dear @elonmusk Please buy Ghana. You’re worth more than our total GDP, and we have lots of Lithium. Ok you won’t buy us? Just buy one region we have 16!! Pls Call,” Kofi Bentil posted on his Facebook wall.



Elon Musk is set to take over as the new owner of social media platform, Twitter after its board accepted his bid of $44 billion. The amount is just one billion dollars short of Ghana's current national debt.



According to Forbes, Elon Musk's net worth in 2022 stands at $219 billion.



