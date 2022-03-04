Playing music to your crops helps grow your garden – UCC lecturer

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: Solomon Mensah, Contributor

An organic agriculturalist and agronomist with the Department of Crop Science at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Kwadwo Kusi Amoah has suggested that playing music or turning on the radio in one’s home garden could help grow their crops with ease.



Speaking with host Engr. Dr. Ebenezer Ankomah Gyamera, a lecturer at the UCC School of Agriculture, on the UCC Agri-Tech show on Kantanka TV, Sunday, February 27, Dr. Kusi said that crops need tender-loving-care and music comes in handy to get them that pampering they need to have good growth and yield.



“Another dimension of the use of music for plant growth is that if for any reason you feel lazy attending to your home gardens, just turn on the radio or play music on the garden and that will directly or indirectly force you to stay and care for your crops. Yes, once the music is on, you won’t leave it and go to bed. You will stay in the garden and do the needful,” he said.



He advised persons who would love to venture into home gardening to eschew laziness, indicating that one’s inaction to attend to their gardens reduce the growth and yield of crops.



“What must be realised is that the crops in our gardens and farms are living things and they ought to be cared for with care just as we would our children. If we do not sleep on just any bed, in our homes, then we must equally ensure the crops in our gardens are as well catered for too. Mind you, if these crops have mouths, we would have heard them talk to us whenever we allow weeds to entangle and suffocate them to death,” he said.



Further research by this reporter confirms Dr. Kusi’s assertion of music influencing plants growth. For instance, Singh and Chatterjee (2013) – in their paper “Effect of sound on plant growth” – and Anindita and Anshu (2015) – “Effect of music on plants: An overview – all point to the fact that music or sound has either a positive or negative effect on plant growth depending on how soothing or harsh it sounds.



Also sharing his thoughts on the topic “Home and community gardening,” on the same show, Crop Scientist Dr Frank Kwekucher Ackah urged Ghanaians to make it an effort to have home gardens as that go a long way to alleviate the burden of buying everything we cook.



“If the flower pots in our homes are able to sustain flowering plants grow then similarly, instead of planting flowers in all the pots, we could plant pepper, tomatoes and such crops that do not have huge taproots [so they do not break the pots],” he said.



Dr Ackah said in the absence of flower pots, one can construct a wooden box for the same purpose of vegetable cultivation in the home gardens.



A lecturer at the Department of Agric Economics and Extension at the UCC, Dr. Selorm Akaba revealed he does not only teach but actively engages in farming himself.



“For home gardening, some of us, we were born into agriculture. Brought up by my grandfather and grandmother, we always go to the farm early in the morning before we [children] go to school. So, some of us have carried it [gardening] from there. Even now since I started working at the University of Cape Coast, I always have a farm,” he said.